Advertisement

Jake’s mice: Searching for answers to the puzzle of autism

(UVA)
(UVA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 16-year-old with autism recently got the chance to meet the first mice in the world engineered to have the same genetic abnormality he has.

Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis bred the mice and grew stem cells derived from Jake Litvag’s blood.

The goal is to study and find ways to treat his rare disorder – and look for answers to the larger puzzle of autism, which affects one in 44 U.S. kids.

Jake’s family raised money for the early research, which scientists parlayed into a $4 million federal grant.

Jake’s gene is one of more than 100 linked to autism.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores
Captain Marcos Dominguez, Marshall Volunteer Fire Department
Local fire departments mourn the loss of Marshall Fire Captain

Latest News

Post holiday travelers had to make it through snowy and wet weather conditions in Rock County.
Post holiday travelers had to make it through snowy and wet weather conditions in Rock County.
New Year's Day hike
Locals ring in the new year by hiking in Wisconsin’s state parks
Wisconsin National Guard looks back on past year
Wisconsin National Guard looks back on past year
First babies of 2022 born in Madison
First babies of 2022 born in Madison