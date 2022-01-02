Advertisement

Locals ring in the new year by hiking in Wisconsin’s state parks

By Michelle Baik and Tajma Hall
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hikers rang in the new year by enjoying the great outdoors.

The Wisconsin DNR calls it the First Day Hike and say it’s becoming more popular as people look for safe outdoor activities amid the pandemic. Thousands of people across the country did the same. Hikers say it’s a great way to start the new year with positive intentions.

