Marshall fire captain remembered as a ‘hero’ by family, colleagues

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - A flag hung at half staff Saturday at the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, as crews mourned the loss of one of their own.

Captain Marcos Dominguez died Thursday after losing control of his car, according to family. They said the car slid on ice, and his daughter, who was riding with him, suffered minor injuries.

At 34 years old, Dominguez left behind his wife, four children and a family of firefighters.

Inside the station, a black sash draped across his locker. The department said Dominguez last wore his uniform roughly two weeks ago.

“If you were having a bad day he’d make you laugh, or if you’re having a hard day he’d do whatever he could to make your day a better day,” fellow fireman Raymond Godina said.

Godina was also Dominguez’s brother. “He made me a proud brother. He made me more of a man than I am today,” he said. " He showed me what a father is. What a good fireman is,” he said.

Dominguez served in the department for 13 years, often teaching kids about fire prevention.

Chief Blair Pierce said, “I know any chief in the fire service would want that person on their department. He is that good.”

Pierce continued, “[Dominguez] always stepped forward. Always a leader. Always a smile on his face. Pretty incredible person.”

Godina said the public is welcome to attend funeral services for Dominguez, which will be held on Wednesday, January 5 at 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Visitation will begin at noon.

According to a Facebook post by the fire department, officials are collecting donations to help the family. They can be handed to a firefighter at the station on Sunday, January 2 between noon and 4 p.m.

Checks can also be sent to Marshall Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 430, Marshall, WI 53559. Checks are payable to the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, and “Dominguez Family Fund” can be included in the memo.

