National Guard members reflect on an eventful year

2021 kept Wisconsin National Guard members busy trying to protect the public
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 testing, vaccinating and helping hospitals with staff shortages dominated the Wisconsin National Guard’s time in 2021.

Maj. Joe Trovato reflected on the past year and shared that on top of the pandemic, Wisconsin National Guard members assisted with public safety during the following events:

  • January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.
  • Assisting Afghanistan refugees travel to and stay in Fort McCoy
  • Monitoring the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha
  • Rescue and support during October wildfires in California and Washington

Maj. Trovato also mentioned a number of international missions that Wisconsin National Guard members took part in from medical care to United States troops in Kuwait to the last F-16 unit mission to Saudi Arabia.

Domestic terror stayed top-of-mind for members and Maj. Trovato said they tried to focus on their attention on keeping protests peaceful.

“Our job is focus on preserving public safety, assisting law enforcement or whoever is the lead agency and making sure we set those conditions to keep people safe who are exercising their rights but also to maintain overall public safety,” he said.

Overall, Maj. Trovato said the guard’s 184th year was one of the most historic.

He hopes for a better 2022 but says they’ll remain focused on continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts when needed.

