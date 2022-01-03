Advertisement

5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home

A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The mother of the boy was also trapped by the falling tree but was not injured.

It happened just after 5 a.m., WGCL reported.

First responders rushed to the scene, where they found the home split in half.

Firefighters on the scene said they believe strong winds combined with rain and soft ground caused the tree to fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores
Captain Marcos Dominguez, Marshall Volunteer Fire Department
Local fire departments mourn the loss of Marshall Fire Captain

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
Milwaukee schools going virtual due to staff COVID-19 cases
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding