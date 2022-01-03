Advertisement

Classes canceled for Beloit school district following busing staff shortages

(NBC15)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit School District has canceled classes for tomorrow, January 3rd, due to a bus staffing shortage.

According to a statement given by the school district’s chief of communications, the cancellation came as a result of a shortage of staff at Durham Busing, the busing company the school district employs.

School officials say staff are still required to report to work tomorrow.

Bus service is expected to return for students on Tuesday.

