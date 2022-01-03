Advertisement

Columbia Co. officials identify Marshall resident who died in crash

(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County officials identified a Marshall man Monday who died in a rollover crash last week.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Marcos Dominguez was killed in the wreck.

Around 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, officials received a report of a possible vehicle crash on Sanderson Road in Hampden Township. Law enforcement and EMS found a crashed Cadillac near the location.

Authorities found that the vehicle was driving westbound on Sanderson Road when it entered the north ditch line, rolled over and struck a power pole before coming to a stop in the ditch.

The 34-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. A child was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

