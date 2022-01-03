Dane Co. Late Winter Market begins this weekend at Garver Feed Mill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market will move its way over to Madison’s near east side this weekend.

The Late Winter Market will be held every Saturday from Jan. 8 through April 9 at the Garver Feed Mill. On Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, the market will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The rest of the market dates will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.

Visitors will be able to browse Wisconsin meats and cheeses, fresh produce and local baked goods, among other items.

Organizers note there is a limited number of parking spots at the Garver Feed Mill, located at 3241 Garver Green, but visitors can also park about a 3-5 minute walk away.

The market will follow all current Dane County COVID-19 guidelines, including mask-wearing for those ages two and older when indoors.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.