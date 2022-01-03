Grant Co. authorities search for hit-and-run suspect that hurt one person

MARION, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help Monday in working to identify a suspect’s vehicle that allegedly struck a pedestrian on New Year’s Eve, resulting in injuries.

The sheriff’s office states that it received a report of a person found on the shoulder of the road around 7:15 p.m. Friday on State Highway 133 near Peer Road in the Town of Marion.

The caller told officers that the man hurt had a head injury and didn’t know what had happened to him. Police were eventually able to connect with the man, who had been picked up by friends.

Authorities determined that the man was walking westbound on State Highway 133 when a vehicle driving westbound on the roadway struck him from behind.

The man fell into a ditch and police say he was able to crawl back up to the roadway, then flag down another driver for help.

Boscobel EMS took the man to an area hospital for treatment.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information on this incident to contact the department.

