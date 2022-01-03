Advertisement

Grant Co. authorities search for hit-and-run suspect that hurt one person

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help Monday in working to identify a suspect’s vehicle that allegedly struck a pedestrian on New Year’s Eve, resulting in injuries.

The sheriff’s office states that it received a report of a person found on the shoulder of the road around 7:15 p.m. Friday on State Highway 133 near Peer Road in the Town of Marion.

The caller told officers that the man hurt had a head injury and didn’t know what had happened to him. Police were eventually able to connect with the man, who had been picked up by friends.

Authorities determined that the man was walking westbound on State Highway 133 when a vehicle driving westbound on the roadway struck him from behind.

The man fell into a ditch and police say he was able to crawl back up to the roadway, then flag down another driver for help.

Boscobel EMS took the man to an area hospital for treatment.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information on this incident to contact the department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores

Latest News

Fans cheer during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings...
Voting now open for Packers FAN Hall of Fame
Chandler Halderson appeared in court Tuesday for a motion hearing.
Jury chosen in trial of Dane Co. man accused of killing his parents
Badger Offensive Line Coach Joe Rudolph will join Brent Pry’s staff at Virginia Tech as...
Joe Rudolph leaves Badgers for Virginia Tech
Halderson
Full interview with Chandler Halderson