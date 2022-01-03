Joe Rudolph leaves Badgers for Virginia Tech
Rudolph spent seven seasons at Wisconsin as the offensive coordinator and most recently the offensive line coach.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger Offensive Line Coach Joe Rudolph will join Brent Pry’s staff at Virginia Tech as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.
Prior to coaching at Wisconsin Rudolph played for the Badgers and was a three-year letterman on the offensive line. Rudolph was part of Barry Alvarez’s team that won the 1993 Big Ten Championship and the 1994 Rose Bowl.
Since joining the Badgers coaching staff in 2015, Wisconsin has averaged 212.3 rushing yards per game, which is fifth among Power Five schools.
Rudolph posted a statement on Twitter expressing his gratitude for his time at Wisconsin as both a coach and a player.
On Monday many of Rudolph’s former players took to social media to thank him for his time spent at Wisconsin.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.