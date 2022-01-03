Joe Rudolph leaves Badgers for Virginia Tech

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger Offensive Line Coach Joe Rudolph will join Brent Pry’s staff at Virginia Tech as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Prior to coaching at Wisconsin Rudolph played for the Badgers and was a three-year letterman on the offensive line. Rudolph was part of Barry Alvarez’s team that won the 1993 Big Ten Championship and the 1994 Rose Bowl.

Since joining the Badgers coaching staff in 2015, Wisconsin has averaged 212.3 rushing yards per game, which is fifth among Power Five schools.

Rudolph posted a statement on Twitter expressing his gratitude for his time at Wisconsin as both a coach and a player.

On Monday many of Rudolph’s former players took to social media to thank him for his time spent at Wisconsin.

Incredible coach that always put his players first. It was a privilege to be coached by and play for coach Rudolph. He undoubtably is the reason why I am the player I am today and more importantly who I am as a person. I will miss you and so will badger nation! 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/EgMOFkbsSS — Cole Van Lanen (@colevanlanen5) January 3, 2022

A great coach and mentor who has taught me lessons I will continue to use for the rest of my life, I wish nothing but the absolute best for coach Rudy. https://t.co/nhuPZ7utHV — Tyler Beach (@Tyler_Beach_) January 3, 2022

🐐🐐 A Great Mentor/Coach ! Excited to see what’s next! https://t.co/4qyVD0Z7BO — Garrett Groshek (@garrettgro37) January 3, 2022

The positive impact you’ve had on my life as a person and as a player can’t even be put into words. Thank you for everything Coach! https://t.co/aorAWUGwd8 — Logan Bruss (@LoganBruss) January 3, 2022

