Madison organization works to provide childcare to start the new semester

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District announced on Thursday that the spring semester would begin with students outside of the classroom returning to virtual learning for an undetermined amount of time.

With kids returning to the virtual learning model days before the start of the semester, parents who do not work at home are in a quandary for childcare. A local organization has heard the stress the situation puts on parents and is trying to help.

The Progress Center for Black Women is opening the doors of its downtown Madison location, offering free childcare to parents.

“There were parents who were not sure what to do, there were teachers who couldn’t bring their kids to school, so they’re stressed out,” said Sabrina Madison, the founder of the center.

The doors open to 25-30 MMSD students, ranging from second to sixth grade. Madison says staff planned activities and snacks around the kid’s virtual classes. Parents can drop kids off as early as 7:00 a.m. and pick kids up in the evening, accommodating a variety of work schedules.

While Madison is planning for the next week, she says she wants to provide the childcare as long as the kids are going virtual.

“It is individuals who live, work, breathe and build in this community who decided to fund the space,” said Madison. “For me, opening up the space to families and kids is just a return on their investment.”

