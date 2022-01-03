Man killed in Blue Mounds crash identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has now identified the man who died in a crash Saturday morning in the Town of Blue Mounds.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:13 a.m.19-year-old Lucas K. Kittleson was driving a Saab 9-5 on STH 78 when he drove off the road and hit a fence, near the 2400 block.

Preliminary results confirm he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials say Kittleson was not wearing a seat belt and winter weather/road conditions and speed are suspected to have been contributing factors in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

