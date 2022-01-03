Advertisement

Milwaukee schools going virtual due to staff COVID-19 cases

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin’s largest school district will transition to virtual instruction beginning Tuesday because of an increase in staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Milwaukee public schools were scheduled to resume in-person learning Tuesday, but because of an influx of reported positive COVID-19 cases among district staff, the emergency safety measure is being implemented.

The district says its goal is to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10.

Students and staff who want to be tested for COVID-19 can do so on Monday, Jan. 3 at six MPS locations.

More than 75,000 students attend MPS schools.

