Online listing leads Madison police to recovery of stolen bicycles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After one man noticed his stolen bicycle was listed for sale Sunday on Facebook Marketplace, the finding was able to lead Madison police to the recovery of several others.

According to an incident report, the man’s bicycle was stolen on New Years Eve from its lock on a bike rack along the 900 block of Williamson Street. Madison Police Department says he believes his bike is worth about $7,000.

The man then made arrangements to buy his bike back at a business Sunday on East Washington Avenue, with officers sure to be stationed nearby.

The owner was able to confirm that the seller had his bike in the back of a U-Haul pickup, police noted, and officers were able to pull the truck over.

MPD reports both the driver and a passenger of the pickup truck were uncooperative and allegedly gave officers false information.

Police arrested Robert Kubly and Briggham Huff, who are both accused of receiving stolen property and resisting and obstructing an officer.

MPD also found that the men were staying at a hotel on Hayes Road. When officers got there, they stated two more stolen bikes were discovered inside the two men’s room.

