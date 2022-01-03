Packers clinch No. 1 seed for NFC playoffs, beat Vikings 37-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs, after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 37-10.

Earlier on Sunday the Arizona Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 which meant the Packers could take the No. 1 seed with a win over the Vikings.

To start the game the Packers defense held the Vikings on 4th & 3 and then forced four straight 3-and-outs to hold Minnesota to just a field goal in the first half.

Aaron Rodgers would find Allen Lazard in the second quarter for 20 yards and the Packers first touchdown of the game to give them a 13-0 lead over Minnesota.

Then before the half Rodgers would connect with Davante Adams for an 11 yard touchdown and the Packers led 20-3 at the half. Adams is now the fourth Packer to reach 8,000 career receiving yards and he broke his own record of 116 career receptions in a single season which is franchise record.

The second half was more domination for the Packers offense, AJ Dillon recorded two touchdowns to extend Green Bay’s lead.

The Packers would bring in Jordan Love at quarterback to finish out the fourth quarter. Rodgers would finish 29/38 for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.