Suspect kills 16-year-old in Milwaukee Burger King drive-through

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 16-year-old girl who worked at a Milwaukee Burger King is dead after someone apparently shot her through the drive-thru window.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Niesha Harris-Brazell was shot about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police released surveillance footage Monday that shows the suspect leaning into the drive-thru window from a Chevrolet Impala holding a gun.

Investigators believe the shooting was part of a robbery. The suspect remains at large.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the shooting a “horrible tragedy.” He said Harris-Brazell appeared to be a hard-working teenager with a bright future.

