Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has died following an explosion at a repair shop in Shawano County on New Year’s Eve.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the victims.

Timothy Cook Sr., 52, Oshkosh died at the scene. Kenrick Larson, 49, Neenah also died at the scene.

James Moon, 60, Keshena died at a hospital on Jan. 1, 2022.

Brandi Sprang, 45, Keshena was injured and hospitalized.

The explosion happened at about 12:30 p.m. at a repair shop near the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 156 in the Town of Lessor.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation shows a pressurized container had been punctured.

“From my initial investigation, there was an explosion from items within the building that caused the building to pressurize and explode outward, which caused injuries to the people inside,” said Det. Richard Wright.

Cook and Larson died at the scene. Moon and Sprang were airlifted to a hospital in Appleton.

The following departments responded: Shawano County Sheriff Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Navarino-Lessor Fire, Navarino-Lessor EMS, Bonduel Fire, Nichols Fire, Pulaski Fire, NEW Paramedic, Shawano Ambulance, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Outagamie Highway Department, Eagle III Helicopter, ThedaStar Helicopter, Shawano County Coroner’s Office, Shawano County Highway Department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.