Voting now open for Packers FAN Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Ten finalists have been named in the search for the 24th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame and voting is now open.

Packers fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend with an essay and photo explaining why he or she should receive the honor. From those nominations, 10 finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.

Below is a list of this year’s 10 finalists:

· William Bartlow – Charlottesville, Va.

· Wayne Sargent – Kewaskum, Wis.

· Tom Malchow – Hudson, Wis.

· Rick Burgard – Sheboygan, Wis.

· John Kuziej – Burnsville, Minn.

· Joanne Heney Swietlik – Green Bay, Wis.

· Jeff Yasick – Mazomanie, Wis.

· David Guld – Wausau, Wis.

· Carri Emmerich – Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

· Alyssa Scoda – Washington, Pa.

Fans who like to learn more about each finalist and would like to vote can visit packers.com/fhof. The winner will ultimately be decided by Packers fans, previous FAN Hall of Fam honorees and the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.

The winner will be announced in late winter 2022, and he or she will receive four club seats to a 2022 Packers home game, a $500 gift card to the Packers Pro Shop, a road trip for two to a 2022 Packers away game and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus. The honoree will also have their named added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

