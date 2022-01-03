Warmer Temperatures Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure slowly slides off to the east tonight. That will shift winds to the south and allow for milder temperatures to settle. Overnight lows expected into the middle teens with climbing temperatures by morning possible. Tuesday starts off with sunshine, but clouds will build throughout the day. Highs bump back to the lower 30s. Can’t rule out a flurry, but the better chance of snowflakes arrive Tuesday night with lows into the upper teens.

A developing low pressure and cold front will swing through Wednesday. Snow showers are expected with some minor accumulations possible, especially Madison northward. Temperatures will fall through the 20s into the teens with gusty winds. This could lead to some minor blowing and drifting snow. Overnight lows Wednesday slide back into the single digits.

Cold air to end the week with highs around 10 and overnight lows below zero. It will remain unsettled heading into the weekend with more clouds than sunshine along with periods of flurries and snow showers. At this point, no organized systems mean no real accumulation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.