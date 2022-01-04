Black Holocaust Museum to reopen with $10 million donation

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A $10 million grant from an anonymous donor will allow America’s Black Holocaust Museum to reopen in Milwaukee next month following years of struggles to remain viable.

The museum was founded in 1988 and closed in 2008.

In 2017, ground was broken for the a new site for the museum in the Bronzeville neighborhood, but it struggled with a lack of artifacts, exhibits, staff and educational programming.

But now, with a $10 million commitment made through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation museum CEO Robert Davis says it has been able to hire staff, finish the last three exhibits and purchase an additional building for educational space.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.