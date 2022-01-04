Advertisement

Black Holocaust Museum to reopen with $10 million donation

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A $10 million grant from an anonymous donor will allow America’s Black Holocaust Museum to reopen in Milwaukee next month following years of struggles to remain viable.

The museum was founded in 1988 and closed in 2008.

In 2017, ground was broken for the a new site for the museum in the Bronzeville neighborhood, but it struggled with a lack of artifacts, exhibits, staff and educational programming.

But now, with a $10 million commitment made through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation museum CEO Robert Davis says it has been able to hire staff, finish the last three exhibits and purchase an additional building for educational space.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Kohl Center
UW-Madison calls off men’s hockey series with Ohio State over COVID-19
Officials identify 19-year-old man who died after New Year’s Eve shooting in Stoughton
WEDC grants $88k to help renovate historic building in downtown Milton
Chandler Halderson
LIVE: Opening statements begin in trial of Chandler Halderson