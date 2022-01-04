Advertisement

Dana Rettke signs contract with Vero Volley Monza in Italy

Rettke will start her professional career in Monza, Italy.
Louisville's Anna DeBeer, right, and Anna Stevenson try to block a shot by Wisconsin's Dana...
Louisville's Anna DeBeer, right, and Anna Stevenson try to block a shot by Wisconsin's Dana Rettke during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After winning a National Championship in December, Badger middle blocker Dana Rettke is headed to Italy to begin her professional career.

Rettke made the news official on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon with a video where she talked about why she chose to sign with Vero Volley Monza.

Rettke, a fifth-year senior finished her career at Wisconsin with a team high 409 kills and 172 blocks. This season Rettke became the first player to be named a five-time first-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Rettke led the Big Ten Conference and ranked sixth nationally with a .430 hitting percentage and ranked fifth nationally with an average of 1.43 blocks per set. In her five seasons as a Badger she set the program’s all-time blocking record with 751 total blocks, points recorded with 2,333 and posted the best career hitting percentage at UW with .418.

On Tuesday she was also announced as the recipient of the Honda Sport Award which goes to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports.

