Dane Co. COVID-19 test clinic expands hours this week to meet need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials announced Tuesday that testing has been expanded this week at one Madison area clinic to allow for more than 1,700 additional appointments.

Public Health Madison and Dane County’s South Park Street clinic in Madison will now be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. though Sunday.

The health agency is bringing in emergency overtime staff to meet the need for testing.

The extended hours will allow for 216 additional appointments each day. Those interested can make an appointment online.

The clinic is typically closed on Sundays, but the opening this Sunday will allow for 648 more appointments than usual.

This comes as PHMDC reports 4,166 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the weekend in Dane County. These numbers don’t include at-home rapid tests, which PHMDC says indicates the case count is likely an undercount of the actual number. Hospitalizations are also reaching a record high at 149.

The clinic is located at 2230 South Park Street.

