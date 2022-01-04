Advertisement

Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

Badgers earned their 9th win over a top-10 team under Greg Gard
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) goes to the basket against Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) and Isaiah...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) goes to the basket against Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) and Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored a career-high 37 points and Brad Davison added 15 to help No. 23 Wisconsin get past No. 3 Purdue 74-69.

The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for its third straight win. Davis also had 14 rebounds. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Hy-Vee to introduce armed security.
Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores

Latest News

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) dunks against Illinois State during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 24 Wisconsin survives Illinois State after 2-week break
Wisconsin women’s basketball calls off Eastern Illinois game due to COVID-19
Badgers men’s basketball seeks new opponent after Morgan State COVID-19 complications
LSU Women's Basketball
Minus Davis, Wisconsin fends off feisty Nicholls 71-68