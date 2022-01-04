Advertisement

De Pere mom tracks down mystery man in son’s proposal picture

By Emily Matesic
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere woman gets her Christmas wish, about 10 days late. Not only only did her son get engaged over the holidays, but she now knows what it was like when her boy popped the question -- thanks to the power of social media.

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. But for Jeannie Goffard of De Pere, a picture of her son, Brian Perrigoue, proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Samantha Kohlbeck, at Lambeau Field on Christmas Day didn’t speak to her enough. She wanted to know more about that moment, saying, “I’m just so happy for my son and his now-fiancée.”

And she was hoping the man in the background of the picture, wearing the number 13 Packers jersey, could shed some light on the proposal. “I want to just, what was going through their mind as they witnessed that,” says Goffard.

So Goffard took a shot in the dark and posted about the proposal on a De Pere community Facebook page. Less than two hours later, thanks to the power of social media, she’d track down the mystery man. His name is Paul Wanish, and the tickets to the Christmas day game were a gift from his wife.

As he spoke with Goffard on the phone Tuesday, he vividly remembered the proposal. “I nudged my wife quickly and I said, ‘Look at that, look over there, they’re getting engaged right next to you,’” he told Goffard. “He made the proposal, she said yes, and the crowd of people around us all clapped and cheered and that was just like seconds before kickoff to the game.”

He added, “It was a lot of fun. It was a lot of fun. And it was, I’m sure a special day for them and they helped make it a special day for everyone around us in that section.”

Hearing the story and the joy it brought was exactly what Goffard was hoping for, adding, “I’m at ease. I’m at peace. I’m just tickled pink.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Dane Co. COVID-19 test clinic expands hours this week to meet need
Katie Peterman, Madison, reads a book with her two kids, one of them old enough to get...
UW Health: More kids hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before
Madison Streets Division crews work to treat roadways amid strong winds, snow
Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder
Anglers begin ice fishing on Lake Monona, DNR provides safety reminders
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
LIVE: Testimony continues in Chandler Halderson trial