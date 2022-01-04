First Alert Day Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TONIGHT-WEDNESDAY

Clouds have returned ahead of our next weathermaker. A developing low pressure and cold front will bring the chance of flurries and snow showers late tonight. Gusty winds out of the southwest will develop as well. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph will be possible through early Wednesday. This will create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Wednesday will feature periods of flurries and snow showers. A fluffy inch of accumulation is likely in many spots. The bigger concern will be strong winds sustained out of the west 25-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. This will create considerable blowing and drifting of snow and near whiteout conditions at times. Temperatures will fall through the teens by the evening hours.

Arctic air settles in for the end of the week with overnight lows on either side of zero and afternoon highs struggling to reach the double digits. There will be some scattered flurries and snow showers at time which could bring a localized dusting of snow. Not much changes in the forecast for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.