Leo Chenal declares for the NFL draft

Chenal was the 2021 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal has announced that he will forgo his senior season and will enter the NFL draft.

Chenal announced his decision on social media on Monday evening.

The Badgers were the top-ranked defense heading into their bowl game against Arizona State, a large part of that success was due to Chenal who led the team in total tackles with 115, tackles for loss with 18.5 for 83 yards and was second on the team in sacks with eight.

