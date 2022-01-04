Leo Chenal declares for the NFL draft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal has announced that he will forgo his senior season and will enter the NFL draft.

Chenal announced his decision on social media on Monday evening.

The Badgers were the top-ranked defense heading into their bowl game against Arizona State, a large part of that success was due to Chenal who led the team in total tackles with 115, tackles for loss with 18.5 for 83 yards and was second on the team in sacks with eight.

