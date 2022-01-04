Advertisement

Madison Police arrest ‘chronic porch pirate’ after alleged trio of stolen packages

Perzie Teague
Perzie Teague(Madison Police Dept.)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers announced the arrest Tuesday of one of two “chronic porch pirates” it had reported last week.

In an updated incident report, officers say Perzie Teague was taken into custody on Thursday.

Teague faces multiple theft charges in connection to three incidents of stolen packages. Investigators say Teague seems to target homes on the isthmus.

A different suspect, Terry Campbell, is also believed to be linked to theft or shoplifting reports around the city. MPD report did not indicate any ties between the two of them.

Investigators noted that Campbell is currently on parole for 29 counts of burglary, fraud, and theft. He now faces more charges for allegedly stealing packages and wallets from individuals and has been accused in a trio of shoplifting cases at a Target store in Madison.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts should call Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be made through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

Terry Campbell
Terry Campbell(Madison Police Dept.)

