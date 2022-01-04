Advertisement

Officials identify 19-year-old man who died after New Year’s Eve shooting in Stoughton

(CBS7 NEWS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old man Tuesday who died after a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Officials state that Fredrick Davis, Jr. was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot in the chest.

Initial results from the medical examiner’s autopsy, which was completed Sunday, confirms the Beloit man died as a result of homicidal firearm related trauma.

The alleged homicide was reported around 5:05 p.m. Friday at an apartment on the 300 block of Olson Court in Stoughton, authorities said.

There is additional testing underway. The Stoughton Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate Davis’ death.

Another 19-year-old man, who has been identified as the alleged shooter, has been taken into custody, Stoughton PD said.

