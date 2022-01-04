Advertisement

Pistons win 115-106 to snap Bucks’ 6-game winning streak

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 34 points and the Detroit Pistons beat Milwaukee 115-106 to snap the Bucks’ six-game winning streak.

Detroit owned the NBA’s worst record  but beat the reigning NBA champions and ended its recent futility in this series by getting a boost from the return of several players who had missed multiple games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular-season matchups with the Pistons by an average margin of 16.7 points before Monday.

