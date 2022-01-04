Advertisement

UW-Madison calls off men’s hockey series with Ohio State over COVID-19

Kohl Center
Kohl Center(Colton Molesky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison men’s hockey series this weekend against Ohio State has been called off due to COVID-19 within the Badger program.

UW Athletics announced Tuesday that university medical officials made the decision to opt out of the games, which were supposed to take place this Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin is set to face off against Michigan State on Jan 14-15 at home.

Officials will release information about what this means in terms of the Big Ten Conference’s 2021-22 Forfeiture Policy in the next few days, UW said.

UW Athletics added that those who have tickets to this weekend’s series will receive additional information in an email.

