Wausau man named finalist to be posthumously inducted into Packer Fan Hall of Fame

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau man is one of 10 finalists for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

David Guld was nominated by his wife, Angela. He died in September 2020.

Her entry reads:

I would like to nominate my husband, David Guld. I first met Dave in the summer of 1999. My first clue that he was a huge Packer Fan were the several green & gold tattoos he had, but his true fan status became apparent once the season began. He would never miss a game. A famous story he told often was of a college formal date. The girl had asked him to go to an out-of-town formal. He agreed on the condition that they would be home before noon on Sunday so he could watch the game. The story goes that girl & friends he was with was not willing to get up early after a long night and he was not home in time for kickoff. Needless to say, that was the last date with her!

Once while traveling to New Orleans of course, we had to make a “quick” pit stop in Kiln, MS to visit the home of Brett Favre. After a visit to the Broke Spoke, Dave of course had chatted up the bartender and discovered that Brett’s parents owned a supper club just down the road. I guess I knew where we were heading for dinner. Upon sitting at the bar, we soon discovered that Brett’s dad Irv was sitting at the bar. It didn’t take long for Dave to strike up a conversation with him and earn an invite to watch the next day’s preseason game with the family.

Dave has passed his love of the Packers on to his son Cooper. As soon as he was able to watch and sit through a game, Dave began taking Cooper to each home game. They loved to arrive in Green Bay the night before just to soak in the atmosphere. They also started a new tradition together. They decided it would be fun to wear the opposing team underwear as brush-off to the competition! Each year they tried to make it to a different away stadium including Chicago, Phoenix, Minnesota & Atlanta.

Unfortunately, Dave was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. While sitting outside during cold season games became a struggle, he was able to secure indoor seats and continued on attending with Cooper. He was able to fight off his cancer and go into remission in 2017, but it reared its ugly head again at the end of 2018. During a month-long hospital stay at the end 2019 Dave received a box full of goodies from the Packers along with a visit from Chris Jacke when he was in the ICU. These things put a huge smile on his face and kept him going in the face of the biggest fight of his life.

Ultimately Dave lost his battle on September 30, 2020, but he was watching the Packer games right until the very end. To be named to the fan hall of fame would have been something he dreamed of.

The winner will ultimately be decided by Packers fans, previous FAN Hall of Fam honorees and the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.

The winner will be announced in late winter 2022, and he or she will receive four club seats to a 2022 Packers home game, a $500 gift card to the Packers Pro Shop, a road trip for two to a 2022 Packers away game and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus. The honoree will also have their named added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

