WEDC grants $88k to help renovate historic building in downtown Milton

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - An $88,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will help transform a century-old building in downtown Milton into a classic car showroom and parts dealership.

The WEDC announced Tuesday that the historic building at 645 College Street will be renovated to keep up with the emerging redevelopments in the area.

The owner of the building, Bob Rippberger, explained that he bought the building to house his company called TLC Restorations. The site will sell classic cars and parts.

“With the help of the CDI grant, the project became workable,” Rippberger said. “The buildings across from us have upgraded their facades. The change in this downtown has been remarkable. The impact goes beyond what we are doing.”

The funds granted will support half of the overall renovation to the two-story building, which WEDC notes is in an area that has lacked public investment.

Secretary and CEO of WEDC Missy Hughes said the agency is committed to these investments that help build thriving communities.

“Communities such as Milton need private and public funding to the spur additional investment that ensures thriving downtowns,” Hughes said.

The building, which was originally an agricultural implement business, was put on the National Register and State Register of Historic Places in 2015. WEDC added that while this was the case, the building fell into disrepair over the past few decades.

Rippberger estimates the renovations will be complete next spring.

