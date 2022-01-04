Wisconsin family waiting on crucial transfer to crowded Madison hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hospitals across the country are contending with a surge in COVID-19 patients, causing many to experience capacity issues, which is haunting the transfer of many patients to hospitals of crucial care. In Milwaukee, Holly Arnold is still waiting on a transfer that her son says could mean the difference between life and death.

Chris Dixon says his mother suffers from blood clots near her heart and intestinal tract. She needs surgery to unblock both, and she needs it sooner rather than later.

“They can’t give us a timeframe,” said Dixon. “They just know time is limited, and she’s in serious condition.”

Right now, she is in the surgical ICU at St. Luke’s in Milwaukee. But Dixon says the surgery is such a high risk, and she cannot get the procedure there. St. Lukes also reached out to hospitals in Chicago, who Dixon says is also not willing to do the procedure.

But there are specialists in Madison at UW Health, who Dixon says could help.

“From what they’re saying, they’re only available at UW Madison,” said Dixon.

Unfortunately, the transfer has not gone through. The influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations has led to a problem with capacity.

This, in turn, is forcing the hospital to turn away potential transfers.

“With our hospitals as full as they are, we have needed to turn down the majority of the many daily transfer requests we’ve received recently.” said a spokesperson for UW Health.

As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise, that capacity issue may be here for an extended time.

That means Dixon and his mother Arnold will keep waiting.

“My mother can’t get the help she needs to survive, and she’s probably not going to make it because of this,” said Dixon. “I don’t know what to do.”

