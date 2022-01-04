Wisconsin officials remind residents to get homes tested for radon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are reminding residents this month to get their homes tested for radon, which can cause severe illness.

Governor Tony Evers proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month, noting one in ten Wisconsin homes have high radon levels.

“Any home, whether old, new, with or without a basement can have radon,” Evers said. “Since you cannot smell, taste, or see radon, the only way to know if you have high radon levels is to test for it. Test kits are available to help protect you and your family from radon exposure.”

Radon is an odorless gas that is found naturally in the ground, but can enter buildings through their foundations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated that radon causes more lung cancer among non-smokers than second-hand tobacco smoke.

Wisconsin health officials, including Department of Health Services chief medical officer Dr. Jasmine Zapata, told residents that there are test kits available that measure radon concentrations in the air.

“Radon is found all over Wisconsin and testing for it is an easy, low-cost way to help save a life, or many lives,” Dr. Zapata said.

Families can also have radon mitigation systems installed in their homes if elevated levels are found, with DHS adding that thousands of systems are installed in homes each year.

