Adams Co. man suspected of homicide allegedly attempts to stab deputy during arrest

SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Adams County man accused of homicide attempted to stab a deputy during his arrest Monday, cutting into the deputy’s uniform jacket.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office had requested their assistance in taking someone into custody for a crime in their county.

When Adams Co. deputies arrived at the address in the Town of Springville with a Sauk Co. detective, members of the home denied that the subject they were looking for was there.

Deputies received consent to enter the home and found the suspect, Timothy Owensby, on a bed under a pile of clothing and blankets. When officials removed the items, they stated that Owensby was holding a knife in his hand.

The sheriff’s office continued, saying deputies tried to get the 31-year-old man to drop the knife for the next hour and a half. He eventually armed himself with a second knife, the sheriff’s office said.

Once this occurred, more Sauk County deputies arrived at the scene and a less-lethal force option was used in order to take Owensby into custody.

Deputies allege that while they were taking him into custody, Owensby made “overt stabbing motions” toward a deputy. This caused a cut in the deputy’s uniform jacket.

Owensby also allegedly made statements saying he was going to kill the deputies.

Officials medically cleared Owensby and he was taken to the Adams County Jail.

He was booked on alleged first degree intentional homicide, failure to comply with officers in an attempt to take the person into custody and first degree recklessly endangering safety. He is also accused of two counts of resisting/obstructing that caused a soft tissue injury, as well as eight counts of battery/threats to law enforcement.

The Adams County Sheriffs’ Office was assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and LifeStar Ambulance.

