Dane County officials search for 17-year-old girl missing for one week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials are searching for a 17-year-old girl Wednesday who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home in the Town of York on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Authorities believe she may be with friends in the Waterloo or Columbus area, or the Madison area.

Anyone with information on where Avenado-Perez is should call the Dane County Communications Center at (608) 255-2345.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.