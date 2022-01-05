Advertisement

Dane County officials search for 17-year-old girl missing for one week

Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated.(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials are searching for a 17-year-old girl Wednesday who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home in the Town of York on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Authorities believe she may be with friends in the Waterloo or Columbus area, or the Madison area.

Anyone with information on where Avenado-Perez is should call the Dane County Communications Center at (608) 255-2345.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Democratic Senate candidate Lasry releases democracy plan
Jamie Beggs
Rock Co. man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, ruled mentally ill
Wisconsin tax burden rises for first time in decade
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich (Source: City of Green Bay)
Green Bay mayor seeks sanctions against head of GOP probe