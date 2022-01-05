Advertisement

Democratic Senate candidate Lasry releases democracy plan

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry has released a plan that he said would strengthen democracy, his first major policy proposals of the campaign timed to the anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Lasry is one of several Democrats running for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Lasry is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks.

He said Wednesday that the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol was “something that has never been seen in the United States” and “the continued assault on the very fundamental tenets of American democracy has not ended.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Jamie Beggs
Rock Co. man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, ruled mentally ill
Wisconsin tax burden rises for first time in decade
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane County officials search for 17-year-old girl missing for one week
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich (Source: City of Green Bay)
Green Bay mayor seeks sanctions against head of GOP probe