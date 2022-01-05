Advertisement

Edgewood College pushes back start of spring semester over COVID-19

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood College announced Wednesday that it would be pushing back the start date of the spring semester for undergraduates taking in-person courses to Jan. 24 in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The rest of the spring semester’s schedule will not be impacted, Edgewood President Andrew Manion said.

“This change represents an effort to balance our commitment to our face-to-face undergraduate experience with our commitment to the safety of all of our community,” Manion said. “While this adjustment creates more work for some of us, I am very grateful for all the efforts being made to serve our students.”

The spring 2022 semester was supposed to start on Jan. 18 for in-person undergraduate courses. Manion noted that any lost time for undergraduates will be made up during the semester.

The college told students that the update would not affect graduate courses, online courses or accelerated classes. All of these classes will stick to their originally published schedule.

