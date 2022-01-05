Advertisement

Green Bay mayor seeks sanctions against head of GOP probe

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich (Source: City of Green Bay)
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich (Source: City of Green Bay)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney for Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is asking a judge to impose sanctions on the special investigator leading the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

Genrich’s attorney Jeffrey Mandell says that Michael Gableman has made incorrect statements and should take out full-page newspaper ads to correct the record.

Mandell made the request in a filing Tuesday in a case brought by Gableman in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

Gableman is trying to force Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to answer questions behind closed doors related to the ongoing investigation.

He asked the judge to jail them if they did not comply.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Democratic Senate candidate Lasry releases democracy plan
Jamie Beggs
Rock Co. man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, ruled mentally ill
Wisconsin tax burden rises for first time in decade
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane County officials search for 17-year-old girl missing for one week