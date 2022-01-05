Advertisement

Judge orders Vos to be questioned about election probe

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos sit for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday denied an attempt by Vos and his staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, to block the depositions.

It’s the latest defeat for Vos in the battle between him and American Oversight over records the group is seeking.

Vos has turned over some documents, but the group argues he should be found in contempt for not complying quickly enough with court orders to produce more information.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Adams Co. man suspected of homicide allegedly attempts to stab deputy during arrest
Edgewood College pushes back start of spring semester over COVID-19
Democratic Senate candidate Lasry releases democracy plan
Jamie Beggs
Rock Co. man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, ruled mentally ill