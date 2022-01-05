Madison Streets Division crews work to treat roadways amid strong winds, snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Streets Division crews are out Wednesday morning to treat the city’s main passages as light snow falls and strong winds blow throughout the day.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines posted that 32 Streets Division trucks were out around 7:50 a.m., but temperatures are still too low to put out salt. Workers will apply sand to the thoroughfares so that drivers have traction.

There are three more trucks out laying sand on hills, curves and intersections in Madison that need it. There are also crews working to clear bus stops, city-maintained sidewalks and other areas.

Roads along open fields, like the ones on the far east and west side of Madison, as well as roads along the lakes may experience blowing and drifting roads, the Streets Division stated. Visibility may be reduced and streets will be snow-covered and slippery.

The Streets Division urged motorists to be alert and drive slowly.

