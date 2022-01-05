Rock Co. man pleads guilty to killing grandmother, ruled mentally ill

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A Rock County man has pleaded guilty to killing his 97-year-old grandmother, and a judge has ruled he was not legally responsible for the crime because of his mental illness.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jamie Beggs was living with his grandmother, Kathleen Beggs, when he stabbed and strangled her last June at her home near Janesville.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rock County Circuit Court to first-degree intentional homicide.

Under the terms of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed with the findings of a doctor who diagnosed Beggs with a mental illness, which rendered him not legally responsible for the slaying.

