Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 Sasha retires after nine years of service

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rock County Sheriff’s K-9 is hanging up her collar after nine years on the force.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that K-9 Sasha, who has been on the force since 2013, has retired.

Deputy Nate DeBoer was partnered with Sasha for her entire career and she mainly served on the patrol division. She also worked with the SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit.

Officials listed some of Sasha’s notable accomplishments, including tracking a suspect for over a mile in 2015 after being involved in a crash where the driver had been injured. This led to the arrest of a suspect for operating while intoxicated.

She also assisted the department by tracking and finding a suspect accused of shooting into a home in 2019.

In all, Sasha has conducted over 150 tracks and conducted over 600 drug-related searches.

Sasha will pass the bone off to K-9 deputies Camo and Jax, as well as another dog the department is in the process of receiving.

She will spend her retirement with her partner and his family.

