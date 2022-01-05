School District of Beloit receives $289k grant to improve school security

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit received nearly $290,000 Wednesday in a grant aimed at improving security in schools.

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded the funds to the district, which come from a grant program that improves school security through evidence-based school safety programs.

Beloit school officials say they are one of three districts in the state to receive the award.

The $289,394 is earmarked to improve physical security at Beloit Memorial High School, explained district Safety and Security Coordinator Ryan Turner.

“This funding comes at a time when as a nation, we’re seeing unprecedented levels of disruption occurring in schools,” Turner said. “Along with a recent increase in school security officers, this grant will allow us to continue our ongoing dedication to keeping our staff and students safe.”

School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser thanked district staff for their efforts in seeking out these grants.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.