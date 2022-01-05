Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP Senate leader opposes ‘blowing up’ elections

Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu(Wisconsin Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says that he opposes “blowing up” the bipartisan commission he helped create to run elections in the battleground state.

But Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did say Wednesday that changes to the Wisconsin Elections Commission were needed in response to a nonpartisan audit.

That audit recommended 48 law and administrative changes, many of which the commission is in the process of enacting.

Other Republicans have called for the six current elections commissioners to resign and for the Legislature to consider more aggressive changes to weaken or dissolve the commission and empower the Legislature.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns, parent reacts
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office retired K9 Sasha after over 9 years of service, which makes her...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 Sasha retires after nine years of service
Beloit Memorial High School
School District of Beloit receives $289k grant to improve school security
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
LIVE: Testimony continues in Chandler Halderson trial
Wisconsin exceeds 10,000 cases in one day, hits highest single-day case count again