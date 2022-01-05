Advertisement

Wisconsin tax burden rises for first time in decade

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Wisconsin’s tax burden has increased for the first time in a decade.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Wednesday that show total state and local taxes in Wisconsin grew to $34 billion last year, up 7.1% from 2020.

The increase marked the first time in a decade the tax burden grew as a share of income.

The report attributed the increase not to higher taxes but to pandemic-related economic activity, including the effect of federal stimulus dollars, and collecting state and local taxes on online and out-of-state retailers.

