All lanes blocked on US 151 near Mineral Point following crash

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINERAL POINT , Wis. (WMTV) - The North and South bound lanes on US 151 are closed following an early morning crash near Mineral Point.

Officials says the crash happened between exits, on County D at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The incident closed the highway from MM 38 to MM 40.

Wisconsin DOT says travelers headed NB on US 151 can take exit 37 and get back on at exit 40.  Traffic heading SB is being reversed.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

We will keep you updated with the latest on this incident as we learn more.

