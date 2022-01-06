Cold Temps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT

Arctic high pressure settles in tonight with decreasing clouds. Overnight lows will slip to around 5 below zero. Wind chills will be around 20 below zero early Friday. Despite sunshine on Friday, temperatures won’t warm a whole lot with highs around 10 degrees. We drop down to around zero Friday night before some warmer air for the weekend.

Saturday will boost temperatures to around 30 degrees with a few clouds. The warmup doesn’t last long as arctic air returns by Sunday. This will lead to highs on Monday into the single digits and overnight lows below zero. As is often the case with cold air, there isn’t a lot of moisture to work with. Outside of a few passing flurries at times, the extended period should be dry.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.