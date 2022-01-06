Community sends final goodbyes to Marshall fire captain

WATERLOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A fireman’s funeral Wednesday captured the life and legacy of Marshall Fire Captain Marcos Dominguez.

The community met at the St. John Lutheran Church in Waterloo for a funeral service followed by a procession.

Dominguez, 34, died last week following a car crash. He left behind his wife and four children, as well as his family at the Marshall fire station, where he served for 13 years.

“Honorable, servant, loyal,” were the words Greg and Jacqieu Francis used to describe their best friend.

“Everywhere Marcos went,” Greg said. “he made everybody better.”

Jackie added, “You walked away knowing that you were a better person because you knew him, and he made you a part of his life.”

Signs of Dominguez’s life scattered throughout the pews. Some guests wore jerseys for the Dallas Cowboys.

“[It’s] for the love of the Dallas Cowboys that Marcos had,” his cousin Juan Madrid said. “He enjoyed watching, going to the stadium.”

“The way he served his community, the way he loved his God. He made such an impact and it’ll last,” Greg said.

According to the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, an account has been set up to support the Dominguez family. The post said donations will be accepted in person at Farmers & Merchants State Bank locations in Marshall and Waterloo. It will also be accepted via mail.

Checks can be payable to Marshall Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) with “Dominguez Family Fund” included in the memo.

Donations can be mailed to Farmers & Merchants State Bank c/o “Dominguez Family Fund.” PO Box 660 Marshall WI 53559.

