Advertisement

Community sends final goodbyes to Marshall fire captain

Marshall Fire Captain Marcos Dominguez
Marshall Fire Captain Marcos Dominguez(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A fireman’s funeral Wednesday captured the life and legacy of Marshall Fire Captain Marcos Dominguez.

The community met at the St. John Lutheran Church in Waterloo for a funeral service followed by a procession.

Dominguez, 34, died last week following a car crash. He left behind his wife and four children, as well as his family at the Marshall fire station, where he served for 13 years.

“Honorable, servant, loyal,” were the words Greg and Jacqieu Francis used to describe their best friend.

“Everywhere Marcos went,” Greg said. “he made everybody better.”

Jackie added, “You walked away knowing that you were a better person because you knew him, and he made you a part of his life.”

Signs of Dominguez’s life scattered throughout the pews. Some guests wore jerseys for the Dallas Cowboys.

“[It’s] for the love of the Dallas Cowboys that Marcos had,” his cousin Juan Madrid said. “He enjoyed watching, going to the stadium.”

“The way he served his community, the way he loved his God. He made such an impact and it’ll last,” Greg said.

According to the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, an account has been set up to support the Dominguez family. The post said donations will be accepted in person at Farmers & Merchants State Bank locations in Marshall and Waterloo. It will also be accepted via mail.

Checks can be payable to Marshall Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) with “Dominguez Family Fund” included in the memo.

Donations can be mailed to Farmers & Merchants State Bank c/o “Dominguez Family Fund.” PO Box 660 Marshall WI 53559.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Teen driver killed in Blue Mounds crash

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset.
Lumber from Madison is aiding U.S. Capitol restorations
Local Girl Scouts hope to reduce carbon footprint with project promoting low carbon concrete.
Girl Scouts tackle climate change
Local Girl Scouts hope to reduce carbon footprint with project promoting low carbon concrete.
Girl Scouts present project on "greener concrete" that contains less carbon
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial