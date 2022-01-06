Advertisement

Duffy ignores Trump plea, won’t run for Wisconsin governor

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) speaks to Gray DC. The congressman announced his resignation Monday....
Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) speaks to Gray DC. The congressman announced his resignation Monday. (Source: Gray DC)(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Retired Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy is ignoring pleas from former President Donald Trump to run for Wisconsin governor.

Duffy announced Thursday on Jay Weber’s conservative talk radio show that he is taking a pass on running for the office currently held by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Trump urged Duffy to get into the race last fall, but Duffy took no public steps toward mounting a run.

The only high-profile Republican in the race is former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Duffy also ruled out a run for U.S. Senate, another sign that Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson plans on seeking a third term this year. Johnson has not said yet whether he will run again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Classroom
MMSD extends winter break due to COVID-19 concerns
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides

Latest News

$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Marquette delays classes, urges students, staff to boost
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Vos wants election investigation done by end of January
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
Wisconsin officials reflect on first anniversary of U.S. Capitol insurrection